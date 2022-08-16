Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Raised by Analyst

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Codex DNA in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Codex DNA’s current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Codex DNA’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

DNAY opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.96. Codex DNA has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Codex DNA by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 48,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 563.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 131,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 433,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 183,440 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 696.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

