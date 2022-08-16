Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Raised by Analyst

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Codex DNA in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Codex DNA’s current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Codex DNA’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.
DNAY opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.96. Codex DNA has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.95.
Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.
