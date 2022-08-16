Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Enphase Energy in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $301.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $308.88.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $187,827,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $155,157,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after acquiring an additional 562,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at $31,390,371.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,553 shares of company stock worth $43,198,403 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

