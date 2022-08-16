DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of DHT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DHT’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

NYSE DHT opened at $8.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -42.26 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $8.07.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. DHT’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DHT by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,473,000 after buying an additional 522,016 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 997,874 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in DHT by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,819 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DHT by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,899,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 326,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DHT by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 108,975 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is -42.11%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

