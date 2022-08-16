KE (BEKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. KE has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect KE to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KE stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. KE has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of -55.83 and a beta of -1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in KE by 232.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 138.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,451,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,323,000 after buying an additional 1,424,294 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in KE by 55.1% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,506,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,370,000 after buying an additional 1,245,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at $12,915,000. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BEKE shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. UBS Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

