Macy’s (M) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Macy’s to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Macy’s to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.71.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Macy’s to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.