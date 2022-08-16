Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FNV. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $132.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.21. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $122.38 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 541,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,248,000 after buying an additional 146,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

