Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Franchise Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRG. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Franchise Group to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Franchise Group Price Performance

Franchise Group stock opened at $35.74 on Monday. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Franchise Group had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Franchise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Franchise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.80%.

Institutional Trading of Franchise Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

(Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.