Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Decreased by William Blair

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for F-star Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.77). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for F-star Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.19) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laidlaw cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of FSTX stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $141.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. F-star Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $8.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

