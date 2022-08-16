Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.83). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.12) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ HARP opened at $2.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.41. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

