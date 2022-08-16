Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s current full-year earnings is ($8.01) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($12.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $76.97 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $158.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 142,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

