Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Intellicheck in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Intellicheck Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of IDN stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intellicheck news, CEO Bryan Lewis bought 15,500 shares of Intellicheck stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 249,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,293.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 41,563 shares of company stock worth $71,060. 7.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at $735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 226.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 70.7% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 636,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 263,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.