Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INFI. StockNews.com raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,872,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,022 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 591,065 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. 54.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
