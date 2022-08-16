Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INFI. StockNews.com raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,872,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,022 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 591,065 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. 54.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

