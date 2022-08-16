INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of INmune Bio in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.73). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for INmune Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.41) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for INmune Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 9,233.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

INmune Bio Price Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB opened at $9.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.92. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 30.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David J. Moss purchased 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $48,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,244,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,803,961.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $40,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,520,698 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,674.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Moss acquired 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $48,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,244,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,961.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 19.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in INmune Bio by 14.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in INmune Bio by 8.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in INmune Bio by 22.6% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About INmune Bio

(Get Rating)

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.