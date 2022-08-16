SVB Leerink Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO)

IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IsoPlexis in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.37). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IsoPlexis’ current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for IsoPlexis’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded IsoPlexis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

IsoPlexis Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISO opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. IsoPlexis has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IsoPlexis

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISO. Northpond Ventures LLC bought a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at $80,920,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at $37,637,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at $16,267,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at $4,549,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in IsoPlexis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 645,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 151,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

IsoPlexis Company Profile

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

