Research Analysts Set Expectations for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for iTeos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

ITOS opened at $25.40 on Monday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $902.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 106.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 124.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,089,000 after purchasing an additional 948,540 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 39.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,499,000 after acquiring an additional 415,232 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 146.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after acquiring an additional 332,625 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

