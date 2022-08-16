Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kaman in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Kaman’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaman’s FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Kaman alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. CJS Securities began coverage on Kaman in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Kaman Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman

Kaman stock opened at $34.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $957.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.19. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $27.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kaman by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,173,000 after acquiring an additional 265,748 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kaman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kaman by 845.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 242,363 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kaman by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kaman by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kaman

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $129,448.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

About Kaman

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.