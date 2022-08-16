TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$151.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$149.00 to C$151.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on TMX Group from C$138.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on TMX Group to C$138.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$148.11.

TMX Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$130.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.26 billion and a PE ratio of 14.00. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$121.42 and a 12-month high of C$141.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$130.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$131.11.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.6199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

