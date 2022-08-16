CIBC Increases Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$21.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on TCN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.00.
Tricon Residential Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of TSE TCN opened at C$15.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$12.20 and a 52-week high of C$21.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.80. The stock has a market cap of C$4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.50.
About Tricon Residential
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
