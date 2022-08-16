National Bankshares Trims Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Target Price to C$1.75

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a research note on Friday. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$1.15 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.59.

Xebec Adsorption Stock Performance

TSE XBC opened at C$0.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.41. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of C$0.57 and a twelve month high of C$4.01. The stock has a market cap of C$116.04 million and a PE ratio of -3.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

