Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$72.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets restated a sector perform rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$74.82.

Stantec Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$64.74 on Friday. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$53.12 and a 1 year high of C$73.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Stantec Announces Dividend

About Stantec

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

