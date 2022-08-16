Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$40.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STLC. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$57.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$63.85 to C$53.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$71.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$54.73.

Stelco Price Performance

Stelco stock opened at C$36.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.81. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$30.20 and a 12-month high of C$56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.66.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

