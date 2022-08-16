Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VET. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$36.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.09.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

TSE:VET opened at C$31.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.33. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.06 and a 1 year high of C$34.09.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Vermilion Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

In related news, Director Judy Ann Steele acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,787.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,787. In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Judy Ann Steele bought 2,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$49,787.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,787. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,609 shares in the company, valued at C$2,658,270.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

