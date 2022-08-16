STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services to a buy rating and set a C$7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.

Shares of STEP opened at C$5.40 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.32 and a twelve month high of C$5.85. The company has a market cap of C$371.35 million and a P/E ratio of -33.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.70.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

