Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at CIBC

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.40 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Quarterhill Stock Performance

QTRH stock opened at C$1.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$217.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66. Quarterhill has a 1 year low of C$1.72 and a 1 year high of C$2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.18.

Quarterhill Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Quarterhill

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

In other Quarterhill news, Director Rusty Lewis bought 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,009.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,009.25. In related news, Director Rusty Lewis bought 14,700 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,009.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at C$32,009.25. Also, Senior Officer Rish Malhotra bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.97 per share, with a total value of C$39,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$83,935.79. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,700 shares of company stock valued at $81,600 in the last 90 days.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

