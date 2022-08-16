Raymond James Cuts Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target to C$2.75

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their price target on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cormark decreased their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.40 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Quarterhill stock opened at C$1.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. The stock has a market cap of C$217.65 million and a PE ratio of 6.66. Quarterhill has a 12 month low of C$1.72 and a 12 month high of C$2.98.

Quarterhill Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In other Quarterhill news, Director Rusty Lewis acquired 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,009.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at C$32,009.25. In other news, Director Rusty Lewis acquired 14,700 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,009.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,009.25. Also, Senior Officer Prashant Watchmaker sold 15,000 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$191,417.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 39,700 shares of company stock valued at $81,600.

Quarterhill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.