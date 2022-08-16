Cormark Cuts Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target to C$0.60

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$1.15 to C$0.60 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered Xebec Adsorption from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.59.

XBC opened at C$0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$116.04 million and a PE ratio of -3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.41. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$0.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.01.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

