Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives GBX 227.86 Average PT from Analysts

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 227.86 ($2.75).

CNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 243 ($2.94) to GBX 245 ($2.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

LON CNE opened at GBX 234 ($2.83) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £737.27 million and a PE ratio of 164.79. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 168.10 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 240 ($2.90). The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 218.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 210.56.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.