Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives 70.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 67.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares in the company, valued at 2,714,574.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $3,652,616,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,520,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,195,595,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,056,770,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,616,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIVN opened at 37.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is 31.20 and its 200-day moving average is 39.17.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

