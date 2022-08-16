Analysts Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Target Price at $49.00

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.
OPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
OptimizeRx Trading Down 4.1 %
OptimizeRx stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.70. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.
