Analysts Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Target Price at $49.00

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

OPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.70. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,310,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,190,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 429,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after acquiring an additional 188,597 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 38.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 163,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth $9,012,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

