Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Receives $240.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXFGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.00.

FEEXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays raised Ferrexpo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FEEXF opened at $1.80 on Friday. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18.

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

