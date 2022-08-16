Analysts Set SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target at $13.73

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

SOFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 37,056 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $249,016.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,276,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,020,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 37,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $249,016.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,276,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,020,734.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 242,753 shares of company stock worth $1,464,211 and have sold 12,114,918 shares worth $97,875,659. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,846,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

