Brokerages Set Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target at 11.19

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 11.19.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OTLY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 4.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is 4.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 2.75 and a fifty-two week high of 19.14.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.02. The business had revenue of 178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 183.52 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Oatly Group by 56.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,811,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645,597 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after buying an additional 3,297,510 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,870,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,737,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,424,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after buying an additional 217,095 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

