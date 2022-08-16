Head to Head Analysis: Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) vs. Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS)

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.4% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsoft Cloud $1.42 billion 0.57 -$249.30 million ($1.16) -2.88 Data443 Risk Mitigation $3.61 million 1.37 -$6.47 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Data443 Risk Mitigation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kingsoft Cloud.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kingsoft Cloud and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsoft Cloud 1 3 1 0 2.00 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 528.74%. Given Kingsoft Cloud’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kingsoft Cloud is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsoft Cloud -18.70% -16.63% -9.59% Data443 Risk Mitigation -181.21% N/A -214.20%

Volatility and Risk

Kingsoft Cloud has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -2.3, suggesting that its share price is 330% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kingsoft Cloud beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

(Get Rating)

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the data security and privacy management business primarily in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across myriad platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Data Identification Manager that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Data443 Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP, a purveyor of user experience enhancement products for webmasters; Data443 Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, PII, PI, PCI, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations comply with European, California, and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations. It serves clients in industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

