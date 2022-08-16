Contrasting Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares S&T Bancorp and Triumph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp 30.84% 9.06% 1.15% Triumph Bancorp 23.92% 12.01% 1.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares S&T Bancorp and Triumph Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp $353.87 million 3.56 $110.34 million $2.76 11.67 Triumph Bancorp $442.06 million 4.16 $112.97 million $4.63 16.24

Risk and Volatility

Triumph Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than S&T Bancorp. S&T Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for S&T Bancorp and Triumph Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Triumph Bancorp 0 2 1 1 2.75

Triumph Bancorp has a consensus target price of $90.60, indicating a potential upside of 20.48%. Given Triumph Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Triumph Bancorp is more favorable than S&T Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats S&T Bancorp on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S&T Bancorp

(Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers; and acts as a reinsurer of credit life, accident, and health insurance policies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 73 banking branches and 5 loan production offices located in Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About Triumph Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; to factoring services the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in northern and central Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 31 branches in central and eastern Colorado; and 2 branches in far western Kansas, as well as a branch office dedicated to deposit gathering activities in Dallas, Texas. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

