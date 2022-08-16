Analysts Set Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Target Price at $30.80

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

REYN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 27.9% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 57,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 12.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 682,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,340,000 after buying an additional 76,402 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 797.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 208.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 202,244 shares during the period. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.2 %

REYN opened at $28.78 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.23%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

