Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives $79.20 Average PT from Analysts

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.20.

PCOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $255,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $423,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 659,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,221,631.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $255,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,676 shares of company stock valued at $7,073,324. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCOR opened at $63.01 on Friday. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $105.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.85.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

