Analysts Set IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) PT at C$2.92

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMG shares. Raymond James lowered IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

IAMGOLD Stock Down 1.6 %

IMG stock opened at C$1.83 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$1.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$876.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.16.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$426.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.0505495 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

