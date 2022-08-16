Analysts Set Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Price Target at $20.80

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Carrefour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Carrefour from €23.30 ($23.78) to €21.50 ($21.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Carrefour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Carrefour Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Carrefour has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $4.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

