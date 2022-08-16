Head to Head Contrast: DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DoubleVerify and Dada Nexus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $332.74 million 13.47 $29.31 million $0.31 88.16 Dada Nexus $1.06 billion 1.71 -$387.77 million ($1.54) -4.55

DoubleVerify has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dada Nexus. Dada Nexus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleVerify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify 12.93% 6.45% 5.62% Dada Nexus -32.74% -40.74% -31.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DoubleVerify and Dada Nexus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 0 2 12 0 2.86 Dada Nexus 0 0 6 0 3.00

DoubleVerify currently has a consensus target price of $33.62, indicating a potential upside of 23.00%. Dada Nexus has a consensus target price of $24.05, indicating a potential upside of 243.57%. Given Dada Nexus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than DoubleVerify.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Dada Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of DoubleVerify shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

DoubleVerify has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dada Nexus has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Dada Nexus on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. The company's solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. Its solutions also comprise DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. The company's software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, connected TV, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

