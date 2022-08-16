ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Down 0.8 %

ABIO stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.95. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.17.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at ARCA biopharma

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

In other news, insider Fund Lp Funicular bought 64,851 shares of ARCA biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $150,454.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,580,452 shares in the company, valued at $5,986,648.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 80,224 shares of company stock valued at $185,789. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.