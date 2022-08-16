Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2022

StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:AREGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $170.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:AREGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.14%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.