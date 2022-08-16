Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $170.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.14%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

