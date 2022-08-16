Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

NASDAQ BKEP opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 497.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

