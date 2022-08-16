Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Blueknight Energy Partners Price Performance
NASDAQ BKEP opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.68.
Blueknight Energy Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.95%.
About Blueknight Energy Partners
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.
