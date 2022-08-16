StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. GEE Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

