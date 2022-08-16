KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

KAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CJS Securities upgraded KAR Auction Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KAR Auction Services from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.33. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kestner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $160,553.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 64.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 67,034 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 6,578,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,753,000 after purchasing an additional 292,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after buying an additional 1,363,601 shares during the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

