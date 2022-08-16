City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

CIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

City Office REIT Price Performance

CIO opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City Office REIT

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,191,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,059,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,778,000 after acquiring an additional 84,344 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,966,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,731,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 6.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,727,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,369,000 after acquiring an additional 108,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,302,000 after purchasing an additional 40,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Further Reading

