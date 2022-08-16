Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.33.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $60.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.16. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 0.30.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 378.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $293,376.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,120 shares of company stock valued at $608,398 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

