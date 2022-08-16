StockNews.com Lowers Tredegar (NYSE:TG) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Tredegar Stock Performance

Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40. Tredegar has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $387.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Tredegar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Tredegar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Tredegar’s payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tredegar Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tredegar by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Tredegar by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Tredegar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 4.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tredegar by 9.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

