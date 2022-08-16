StockNews.com Lowers Tredegar (NYSE:TG) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Tredegar Stock Performance
Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40. Tredegar has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $387.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.95.
Tredegar Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Tredegar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Tredegar’s payout ratio is presently 27.43%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tredegar Company Profile
Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.
Featured Articles
