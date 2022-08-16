Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hallador Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Hallador Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.42 million, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.56. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hallador Energy by 30.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 26.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hallador Energy by 46.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 537.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

