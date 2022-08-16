Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.20.

DEA stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 321.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,669,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,941,000 after acquiring an additional 203,310 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 287.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 61,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

