Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $306.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 77,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

